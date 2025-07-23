BAWAG Group AG (BWAGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BAWAG Group AG (OTCPK:BWAGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anas Abuzaakouk - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO

Enver Sirucic - CFO, Deputy CEO & Member of Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Borja Ramirez Segura - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Gabor Zoltan Kemeny - Bernstein Autonomous LLP

Gulnara Saitkulova - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jovan Sikimic - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Noemi Peruch - Mediobanca—Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Anas Abuzaakouk, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Anas Abuzaakouk

Thank you, operator. I hope everyone is doing well this morning. I'm joined by Enver, our CFO. Let us start with a summary of the second quarter results on Slide 3.

We delivered net profit of EUR 210 million, earnings per share of EUR 2.65 and a return on tangible common equity of 28% during the quarter. The performance of our business was strong with operating income of EUR 552 million, up 41% versus the prior year, pre-provision profits of EUR 345 million and a cost-income ratio of 37%.

Total risk costs were EUR 52 million, translating into a risk cost ratio of 37 basis points as we continue to see solid credit performance across our businesses.

In terms of our balance sheet and capital, average customer loans were up 3% and average customer deposits were up 1% quarter- over-quarter. We have a fortress balance sheet with EUR 15 billion in cash, an LCR of 237% and overall strong asset quality