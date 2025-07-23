AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) latest Q2 earnings outperformance comes at a pivotal juncture for both the company and the broader industry. The company has recently completed its media strategy exit via completion of the sale
Here's Why Investors Are Hesitant About AT&T's Q2 Earnings Outperformance
Summary
- AT&T Inc.'s Q2 outperformance and raised FY25 guidance in certain service components reinforce operational durability heading into a tough 2H25 set-up due to tariff-driven macro uncertainties.
- Despite robust acceleration in core consumer mobility and broadband subscriptions, which indicate value accretion underpinned by share gains and sustained ARPU expansion, AT&T likely anticipates stiffening tariff strain on margins.
- This is evident in the limited impact on its FY25 adjusted EBITDA guidance, despite expectations for up to $2 billion in incremental tax savings this year.
- Coupled with a less compelling yield spread from benchmark Treasury to account for the stock's inherent equity risk exposure, T's income-focused investors should hold for better de-risked entry opportunities ahead.
