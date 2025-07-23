Bullish Us Aims For IPO On Growth And Profit Swings

Jul. 23, 2025 11:45 AM ETBullish Us LLC (BLSH) StockBLSH
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bullish Us LLC is pursuing a $100 million US IPO to fund growth, acquisitions, and working capital, targeting the expanding digital asset trading platform market.
  • Revenue is rising, but profits are highly volatile due to digital asset valuation swings; recent periods show a swing to significant losses.
  • Administrative efficiency has declined, and the company faces intense competition, regulatory uncertainty, and exposure to crypto market volatility.
  • While the market opportunity is robust, BLSH risks include wide profit swings, liquidity challenges, and potentially limited shareholder information due to its "foreign private issuer" status.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Crypto currency Bitcoin E-commerce concept on digital Screen

da-kuk

Bullish Has Grown Revenue But Profits Can Swing Wildly

Bullish Us LLC (BLSH) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to SEC F-1 registration information.

BLSH operates a digital asset & cryptocurrency trading

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
21.15K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

More on BLSH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLSH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News