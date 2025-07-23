Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of my earliest investments and one of technological favorites. The business responsible for innovating the global job market with everyday solutions, such as Microsoft Office, now stands at the forefront of a data-driven economy with cloud and artificial
Microsoft: Azure Keeps Surging, But The Stock's Valuation Is Stretched
Summary
- Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud, led by Azure, is the fastest-growing segment and crucial to its leadership in the AI and cloud market.
- Azure's revenue growth outpaces AWS, narrowing the market share gap while maintaining higher operating margins than Amazon's cloud segment.
- Despite strong fundamentals and growth, Microsoft's valuation has outpaced its financials, making the stock a 'hold' at current levels.
- I remain confident in management's guidance for continued Azure and Intelligent Cloud growth but will not add to my position until valuation improves or growth accelerates.
