Since last writing about Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last October, shares in this tobacco and nicotine products company have continued on their hot run, with TPB stock surging
Turning Point Brands: Is This 'Smokeless' Stock Too Hot To Touch?
Summary
- Thanks to strong growth driven by the launch of nicotine pouch products, Turning Point Brands (TPB) has started to bridge the valuation gap with its larger public peer.
- TPB's valuation appears stretched at present price levels, and a near-term pullback could occur if quarterly results fail to impress investors.
- That said, many factors point to continued double-digit earnings growth for Turning Point Brands in the years ahead, which could ultimately send the stock to over $100 per share.
- With this in mind, consider TPB stock a hold at present prices, but consider entering/adding to a position if shares experience a post-earnings pullback.
