Aristotle Focus Growth Q2 2025 Commentary

Markets Review

Despite some early volatility in the second quarter, the U.S. equity market rebounded with strength, with the S&P 500 Index rising 10.94% during the period. Bonds also delivered positive returns, as the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index rose 1.21%.

On a sector basis, positive returns were led by nine of the eleven sectors within the Russell 1000 Growth Index in the second quarter of 2025. The strongest sectors were Utilities and Information Technology. The weakest sectors were Energy and Health Care.

Trade policy remained a focal point. In early April, President Trump introduced a universal 10% import tariff, as well as reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, as part of “Liberation Day.” Roughly a week later, and to encourage the start of negotiations, a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs was enacted for almost all countries. Later in the quarter, the U.S. and U.K. finalized the Economic Prosperity Deal, which included expanding American access to British markets and lowering tariffs on the first 100,000 of U.K. autos entering the U.S. each year. Meanwhile, negotiations continued with the EU, Japan, Canada and India. After escalating, trade tensions with China eased somewhat; however, considerable tariffs and other trade policy disputes remain for both countries as negotiations continue. Shortly after quarter end, Congress also passed the Trump administration’s sweeping fiscal legislation, which included major tax incentives, infrastructure funding and manufacturing subsidies. Concurrently, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) fell 10.7% in the first six months of the year—the fastest decline since 1973.

Economic data released during the quarter painted a mixed picture. U.S. real GDP for the first quarter contracted at an annual rate of 0.5%, primarily due to reduced government spending and a rise in imports. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.4% year-over-year in May, and the unemployment rate remained close to 4%. Notably, a key gauge of consumer confidence rebounded in June, increasing for the first time in six months. However, given the ongoing uncertainty around the macroeconomic outlook, the Federal Reserve opted to hold its policy rate steady at a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, signaling a cautious, data-dependent stance.

Corporate fundamentals continued to serve as a relative bright spot, as S&P 500 companies reported 12.9% year-over-year earnings growth, with 78% of companies exceeding EPS expectations. Still, concerns around global trade and input costs were evident, with more than 425 companies referencing tariffs in earnings calls and nearly 12% issuing negative EPS guidance for the quarter ahead. Management teams broadly emphasized cost discipline and capital flexibility in the face of persistent macro headwinds.

In geopolitics, tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply during the quarter, with Israel and Iran engaging in direct missile exchanges—their most overt confrontation in decades. A succession of precision strikes on key Iranian figures and military sites, as well as U.S. airstrikes on nuclear infrastructure, further fueled fears of a broader regional conflict. However, after 12 days of war, a ceasefire was reached late in the quarter, easing immediate tensions but leaving uncertainty over its durability. In Europe, Russian forces entered eastern Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time in three years. While the two sides engaged in a second round of negotiations and completed prisoner exchanges, prospects of a material advancement toward a ceasefire remain unclear. Despite the heightened geopolitical risks, WTI crude oil fell 8.9% during the quarter.

Performance and Attribution Summary

For the second quarter of 2025, Aristotle Atlantic’s Focus Growth Composite posted a total return of 17.70% gross of fees (17.67% net of fees), underperforming the 17.84% total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

Performance (%) 2Q25 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Since Inception* Focus Growth Composite (gross) 17.70 16.39 23.12 13.59 14.97 Focus Growth Composite (Net) 17.67 16.28 23.01 13.49 14.74 Russell 1000 Growth Index 17.84 17.22 25.76 18.15 17.47 Click to enlarge

During the second quarter, the portfolio’s underperformance relative to the Russell 1000 Growth Index was due to allocation effects. Security selection in Consumer Discretionary and Financials detracted the most from relative returns. Conversely, security selection in Information Technology and Industrials contributed the most.

Contributors and Detractors for 2Q 2025

Relative Contributors Relative Detractors Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Netflix (NFLX) Visa (V) Trane Technologies (TT) Bio-Techne (TECH) Broadcom (AVGO) S&P Global (SPGI) CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Costco Wholesale (COST) Click to enlarge

Detractors

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group detracted from relative performance in the second quarter following a surprisingly soft first quarter earnings report and a sizable guidance reduction. The issues were two-fold, including higher utilization inside its group Medicare Advantage offering, which drove a higher medical care ratio. The second issue was a negative new member mix, as several competitors exited the market, and many of the patients who switched to UnitedHealth’s offerings had not been actively engaged in their care, resulting in higher acuity levels throughout the quarter. The company believes both issues are fixable in its next rate cycle.

Visa

Visa detracted from relative performance in the second quarter due to growing concerns that stablecoins could pose a long-term threat to the company’s payments business. While consumer adoption of stablecoins remains limited at present, pending U.S. legislation viewed as favorable to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, along with interest from large merchants exploring the issuance of proprietary stablecoins, has highlighted potential disruption risks to parts of Visa’s core network.

Contributors

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies contributed to relative performance in the second quarter following a better-than-expected first quarter earnings report, which showed solid across-the-board momentum in both clinical testing and biopharma testing volumes. Adaptive continues to make progress on growing average selling prices (ASPS) and reducing cash burn. Adaptive is also rolling out its test on electronic medical record platforms, which will simplify the workflow and increase test ordering, processing and reporting efficiency.

Netflix

Netflix contributed to relative performance in the second quarter, primarily due to first quarter earnings results that supported investor confidence in continued growth. In particular, additional price increases in select markets, healthy subscriber momentum and progress in the nascent ad-supported subscription tier also helped drive performance. The company reiterated its full-year targets, with no signs of weakness in domestic or international markets.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The table below shows all buys and sells completed during the quarter, followed by a brief rationale.

Buys Sells HubSpot (HUBS) Expedia Group (EXPE) Click to enlarge

Buys

HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that integrates marketing, sales, service, content management and operations hubs into a unified system. Its platform features applications and tools for tasks such as website creation, business blogging, search engine optimization, web analytics, lead generation and more, while also offering a native payment solution. Designed to create adaptable and cohesive customer experiences, HubSpot’s Smart CRM and engagement hubs facilitate unified customer profiles and seamless interaction across the customer lifecycle. The hubs, available in free and paid tiers, can function independently, integrate with HubSpot’s Smart platform or third-party CRMs, and scale alongside growing businesses.

We invested in HubSpot for its strategic positioning in a large, underserved SMB market, its effective freemium-to-enterprise conversion funnel and its rapidly growing AI suite “Breeze,” which enhances automation and personalization across customer interactions. With strong adoption across product tiers, momentum in enterprise expansion, and scalable financials driving margin expansion and free cash flow growth, we believe the company is well-positioned to deliver durable, long-term value. We believe the current valuation is fair based on the combination of durable revenue growth, expanding margins and the early signs of traction in AI monetization.

Sells

Expedia Group

We sold Expedia Group due to a higher risk of a recession following the significant increase in global tariffs, which can be expected to reduce overall levels of economic activity. In addition, the negative impact on the wealth effect due to potentially declining equity markets will likely impact demand for retail travel. Travel is among the most discretionary spend categories within the consumer discretionary sector.

Outlook

The equity markets in the second quarter rose sharply on hopes of a reasonable resolution to tariffs and a resilient economy. Interest rates were largely unchanged for the quarter, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 4.2%. With the looming tariff deadline of July 9th, the markets reacted positively to reported progress. The July 4th deadline for Congress to pass the extension to tax cuts also seems to be progressing. The economic data was mostly in line with expectations, with employment steady and inflation data just above the Fed’s 2% target. With the strong rebound in equity markets, valuation levels are once again above historical averages. Our focus will continue to be at the company level, with an emphasis on seeking to invest in companies with secular tailwinds or strong product-driven cycles.

