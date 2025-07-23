Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Chariell - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Patrick Lyons - CEO, President & Director

Robert W. Hau - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew William Jeffrey - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Darrin David Peller - Wolfe Research, LLC

David John Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Harshita Rawat - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Timothy Edward Chiodo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

William Alfred Nance - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the Fiserv Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to Julie Chariell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Fiserv.

Julie Chariell

Thank you, and good morning. With me on the call today are Mike Lyons, our Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Hau, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings release and supplemental materials for the quarter are available on the Investor Relations section of fiserv.com. Please refer to these materials for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call, along with a reconciliation of those measures to the nearest applicable GAAP measures. Unless otherwise stated, performance references are year-over-year comparisons. Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements about, among other matters, expected operating and financial results and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. You should refer to our earnings release for a discussion of these risk factors.

And now I'll turn the call over to Mike.

Michael Patrick Lyons

Thank