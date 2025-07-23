There is a limit to how many different companies and sectors one can reasonably follow, but with how quickly news flows, it is tempting to stretch one’s bounds.

Using various tools and data sources, one can get reasonably informed on a company in a very short amount of time. However, in this haste, narratives are often driven by stock prices as much as they are by fundamentals.

That is the concept I want to discuss today – stock price driven narratives not backed by fundamentals. D.R. Horton, Inc.'s (NYSE:DHI) earnings report just gave a perfect example of the severity of mispricing that can happen when a narrative takes over.

The human brain is remarkably good at filling in gaps. As stock prices move, we have a tendency to fill in the blank as to why they move. The more a stock moves, the more powerful the reasoning for the move must be. Thus, as stock prices soar or collapse, it creates a narrative that a company is thriving or failing. That narrative spreads and perpetuates the stock price movement in this momentum-heavy market.

Such moves can dislocate prices from fundamental reality. Eventually, new data comes along which breaks the narrative and forces the stock price to rerate to fundamentals.

Homebuilder stock drama, but company steadiness

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), as one of the largest builders, is often the representative of the industry. In late 2024, it got caught up in a narrative that homebuilders were struggling. This narrative started with a grain of truth as mortgage rates surged back up toward 7% after previously being thought to be heading down.

With home buyers already strapped on affordability, many saw this as a massive demand deterrent, and the entire homebuilder sector sold off hard. DHI, shown below, was down 26.5% while the S&P was up 15.6%

As homebuilders sold off, the narrative started feeding on itself. Every piece of bad news was amplified.

Cost of construction labor potentially rising with less immigration.

Tariffs or duties on Canadian lumber are increasing supply costs.

Incrementally higher unemployment reduces buyer pool.

Student loan payments starting up, thereby reducing home buyers among younger cohorts.

Quantitatively, each of these had a very small impact on DHI sales and profits, but each concept was in alignment with the massive price selloff, which further fueled the narrative that homebuilders were in trouble.

The problem with narratives is that they take general data (mortgage rates in this case) and apply it to specific companies without considering the nuances of the individual situation.

So while it is true that mortgage rates, along with the other factors mentioned above, were headwinds for DHI and its peers, the company-specific factors that mitigated these problems were ignored.

Specifically, DHI was going into this period with an impeccable balance sheet and superb income statement metrics.

High margins.

High free cash flow (billions).

Minimal debt.

Lots of cash.

With its positioning, DHI was able to offer incentives such as paying down interest rates to materially reduce monthly costs for homebuyers. This is an incentive that cannot really be offered by the secondary housing market.

Homebuilders also found ways to cut operating costs such that they could sell homes at prices that started to look substantially more appealing than the prices offered on existing homes.

Essentially, homebuilders had a nimbleness that the secondary housing market couldn’t match. So while sales of existing homes were in the doldrums, new home sales remained at levels that approached all-time highs.

Evidence that stock price movement was driven by the narrative rather than fundamentals

Financial theory states that volatility of a stock should be related to volatility of the company.

DHI has all the hallmarks of a stable company.

Large cap.

Well-established company.

Durable business model.

Low debt.

Market share leader.

While homebuilding is a cyclical industry, DHI’s history demonstrates its ability to operate in any environment. Book value has risen consistently since the Financial Crisis.

Whether one thinks the stock will trade up or down, it should trade in a steady fashion. It should generally bounce around less than the average stock.

Thus, when DHI falls 27% in 6 months, that is a pretty good sign that it is trading on narrative rather than fundamentals.

Falls such as this can be annoying for fundamental investors looking at the long term. However, the stock price only hurts you if you sell. If a company is performing well fundamentally, it will eventually be reflected in the stock.

Patience is the cornerstone of narrative busting

Narratives are powerful, but also fragile. DHI seems to have busted the negative narrative in one fell swoop with its earnings report on 7/2/25.

SA There was simply too much evidence of strength for the market to continue to believe homebuilders were in trouble.

Net sales orders were flat year over year and up 3% sequentially, which beat the high end of guidance. Perhaps more importantly, gross margin came in at 21.8% while analysts were anticipating much lower.

David Auld, Executive Chairman attributed the success to nimble operations:

"Our tenured operators continue to respond to market conditions with discipline to drive traffic and incremental sales, while carefully balancing pace versus price to maximize returns."

The 17% move on narrative busting earnings is great, but DHI has further to go to get to fair value. With the stock trading at just over 12X trough earnings, I think it is still significantly undervalued.

Another narrative break opportunity

I suspect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) is on the cusp of a similar bursting of negative narrative.

This is a stock that has fallen from over $200 to $81 today.

Similar to DHI, ARE fits all the hallmarks of a steady company.

Large cap.

High liquidity.

High margins.

Clean balance sheet (debt termed out a full decade).

Long-tenured company with strong track record.

Also similar to D.R. Horton, Alexandria has a long streak of continuous growth with the exception of the Financial Crisis.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Compare the tiny magnitude of hit to earnings in 1Q25 quarter on the chart above with the stock price dropping from $200 to $81.

The stock price movement is wildly disproportionate with AFFO and FFO higher now than they were at the time the stock traded over $200.

As the lab real estate space cooled from the white hot demand post-pandemic there were some legitimate headwinds.

However, these headwinds are normal for the industry and are factors ARE has faced before. Just as it has in every previous cycle, the environment will normalize and ARE is well-positioned to return to earnings growth. It is not just my opinion, but also consensus among analysts.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

ARE’s earnings report on 7/21/25 showed excellent signs of progress toward recovery with ample leasing volume and fresh demand in the form of build-to-suits.

I think it was the first step in busting the negative narrative that has frankly gotten out of control. A company of this caliber has no business trading at 11X forward AFFO.