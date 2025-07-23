Strategy: The $84 Billion Bitcoin Flywheel
Summary
- Strategy stock surged ~25% since coverage began, outperforming the S&P 500’s 9% return during the same period.
- The company holds 607,770 bitcoins worth ~$71.96 billion while trading at ~$120.87 billion in market capitalization.
- The $84 billion "42-42 Capital Plan" aims to raise $42B in equity and $42B in debt to scale.
- A prolonged crypto winter could cripple MSTR’s capital flywheel, with $12B in liabilities and no organic cash flow to cover them.
- Despite $12B in liabilities, including debt and preferred stock, MSTR uses leverage to boost Bitcoin-per-share growth.
