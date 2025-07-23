SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCPK:SSAAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Per Hillström - Head of Investor Relations

Johnny Sjöström - President & CEO

Leena Craelius - CFO & Executive VP

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Adrian Gilani Göransson - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA

Tom Zhang - Barclays Bank PLC

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane

Krishan Agarwal - Citigroup Inc.

Anders Akerblom - Nordea Markets

Christian Kopfer - Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB

Viktor Trollsten - Danske Bank A/S

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank AG

Per Hillström

Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the SSAB Q2 report. My name is Per Hillström, I'm Head of Investor Relations at SSAB. And presenting today, we have our President and CEO, Johnny Sjöström and also our CFO, Leena Craelius. And the agenda is that Johnny will start with an overview of the quarter and also a little bit of update on the transformation. Leena will then present some further details on the financials. And at the end, Johnny will come back with the outlook. And then finally, we will have time for questions.

So by that, please, Johnny, floor is yours.

Johnny Sjöström

Thank you very much, Per, and good morning. I will start by going through Q2 in brief. First of all, I just want to comment on our safety trend. We continue to show that we've implemented a new safety culture within SSAB and our safety performance shows that we have now implemented a new level of safety within the company. So I'm very, very pleased about that, and good job all of you in the organization that's been working on this.

Now going over to the financial performance, then we can see that our operating result was significantly higher