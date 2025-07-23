Waiting On Tech Earnings, Don't Overplay Market Seasonality

Torsten Asmus

Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

CEO and CIO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Jay Hatfield, on being bullish all year, now more neutral (0:30). Wait and see on tech earnings (3:15). Bearish on Tesla (4:40). Amazon, Broadcom bullishness (7:00). Actively managing ETFs (8:50). IBIT and Bitcoin ETFs (12:20). Bond market update, tariff objectivity (13:30). REITs, real estate, interest rates, USD (17:45). What almost everyone ignores about monetary policy (28:25).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Very happy to have Jay Hatfield on Investing Experts. Jay is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. Jay, welcome to the show. Welcome to Seeking Alpha. Great to have you.

Jay Hatfield: Thanks Rena, it's great to be on.

RS: Talk to us. We're nearing the end of July, a summer full of to be continueds, let's say, on a number of different levels and factors. Tariffs August 1, maybe some more to find out there.

What are you focused on? You just released your July market commentary. I saw it on Seeking Alpha. Talk to us about how you're looking at the markets these days.

JH: We've been correctly bullish all year, including when we went down to 5,000. You probably noticed a lot of sell side strategists lowered all their targets.

We had a differentiated view that tariffs, obviously, it's not good news flow when we're not in earning season like in April, but are actually in the long run positive for the economy, positive for economic growth.

Not popular, by the way, but positive for economic growth. Taxes are never popular.

And so we've been correct. That wasn't really why we're bullish, but we didn't think tariffs really interrupted our bullish case. We have a 6,600 target. That's 22 times next year's earnings, so 26 earnings.

The reason that's important is that we don't do six month targets, but if we did, it would be 3,300, which is right where we are. Because at the end of this year, being at 6,600 is a pretty fully valued market.

So I think what's going on now, we have a normal great seasonality in July, but we've run up 1,300 S&P (SP500) points in two months, which is among the strongest rallies ever.

Now we're waiting for tech earnings. So that'll really determine the near term direction of the market.

And then as you mentioned, we're gonna get into August. It's gonna be more tariff news, less earnings news. So we might pull back a little bit, but you can try to play that if you want, raise some cash and buy back some shares in August, September.

But we think that the risk to our targets the upside because normally in tech rallies like in the late 90s, you get massive overvaluation.

And our valuations of the MAG, what we call MAG 8 that includes Broadcom (AVGO) show that the companies are all undervalued except for Tesla (TSLA).

It's not undervalued by any measure, but we're way far away from all these large companies being overvalued. Having said that, expectations are high.

So we said earlier today, things are dicey, which means it could go either way. They're not negative, but we're sort of neutral on the market, and that's kind of the way it's trading.

RS: A lot of discussion on this podcast on exactly the points you just mentioned, tech valuation and whether this market rally will continue, well, let me just ask you before I reiterate all the points that we've already made.

What are your thoughts on how what duration this market rally may have and how the tech earnings play into that?

JH: Well, the expectations are pretty high for tech earnings, so we'll see how they play out. Earnings, playing earnings is always problematic because it's pretty full information out there.

Stock prices have run up. So, we'll wait and see. I mean, like I said, we're less optimistic about Tesla. Apple (AAPL), we think is a pretty expensive stock.

The other stocks we do like and think are reasonably valued. So overall, we're continuing to be constructive on tech stocks and would not necessarily overplay this August, September normal pullback.

We are likely to get a Fed rate cut in September, so that'll be the unusual positive catalyst that normally doesn't occur when we're out of earning season, but that could be a positive.

We don't know for certain they're gonna do that, but that's our forecast. So we wouldn't overplay the seasonality, the weak seasonality of August, September.

RS: We have Tesla earnings coming out July 23. You mentioned that you're not bullish on Tesla.

You also mentioned the the Magnificent 8, Broadcom deserving a place there. A, does Tesla deserve a place in the Magnificent seven? Does it not matter whether it's under that moniker or not because of how much it drives market sentiment in many ways? And what are your thoughts if you could maybe lay out your thesis briefly on that stock? A much talked about stock to be sure.

JH: Well, I would say it's in the large cap seven, but not the magnificent seven. But the classification doesn't matter much.

It's still close to a trillion dollar stock. But we just simply we're pretty conservative investors. So we look at the PEG ratio, which is the PE to the growth ratio.

Tesla trades at about a 150 times next year's earnings. Arguably, those earnings are declining, not increasing because their their core business is under a lot of pressure.

And we're not true believers in in the profitability of driverless and robotaxi. But having said that, what's great about untested, unprofitable business is you can make anything up about it if you want. There's no real data that comes out about it.

So we wouldn't short the stock, but it's extremely risky, and we're quite pessimistic on both the core business. We don't think all electrics are the short term solution to energy transition or even conservation for that matter. And so we're not believers in the core business. It's been damaged by political activity as well. And we don't think that robotaxi is going to be that profitable.

So we more or less hate the stock, but God bless anybody who wants to own it. They've done well with it. And it's a very volatile stock. So probably good for trading, good for writing options. So God bless the bulls.

RS: It's what makes horse races, as they say. Talk to us about other tech stocks that you're focused on or that you're primarily focused on as earning season starts to unfold further.

JH: So these are two big holdings in (NYSEARCA:ICAP), which is our large cap dividend fund. Most of the dividends related to these companies comes from writing short term covered calls. But we like Amazon (AMZN) a lot.

It's very reasonably priced. We have a 300 target, dollar target on Amazon, so very cheap compared to our target. We do see it growing in the 20% range, not just because of AWS, but because and we're talking profits here, not revenue.

The profitability from the retail business is improving dramatically because now they have professional management, Andy Jassy. He's cutting costs, shortening delivering delivery times, doing more advertising, which is in a way cost offset, cutting back on other bets.

And so we think they're gonna deliver that 20% earnings growth, and it's also lower risk because half of it's Walmart (WMT) and half of it's AWS or cloud type company. So we're bullish about that company.

And also Broadcom, Broadcom, to be fair, has run a lot. So we have a 320 target versus roughly 280. I guess it was 280 yesterday, maybe down a lot today. But it's getting closer to fully valued.

But for a while, people weren't fully appreciating that their chips are really required for the backbone of the Internet. So their communication and storage type chips, application specific, huge backlog there.

So, we in particular like those companies and we also like Meta (META) as well. It's a smaller holding in ICAP. They're benefiting from AI both on the engagement side and the advertising side. So an early benefitter from AI.

RS: I know that you have your own series of ETFs, and I'm interested in hearing about how you're thinking about them and and how they're reacting. But I'm also curious about your sense in general around ETFs, maybe specifically as it pertains to tech if you'd prefer.

But in general, every day we're seeing more and more ETFs. How would you share with investors your thoughts on ETFs? Maybe even why you decided to focus on ETFs and specific ones you'd like to mention.

JH: So we launched one of the first active ETFs, and that's really what we're in favor of is active management.

Kind of two elements to that. We have three fixed income funds and three equity income funds. First of all, that's a critical distinction because a lot of times investors will buy a call writing fund like (JEPI) and think they're getting fixed income.

They're getting income, but they're getting equity type risk. It's roughly equivalent to the S&P.

So we have three funds that have equity risk and three that are fixed income. With fixed income, you absolutely need active management because you're managing call risk, interest rate risk, default risk.

None of those are operating with equities. So you could argue that it's perfectly acceptable to buy just the S&P 500 in a low cost way like your Vanguard. You do get a lot of Tesla, which could be good or bad.

But what you also get is with equities, it has some benefits because as the market cap goes up, the funds buy more. So it's an effective momentum investment investor, which can work really well, does not work in fixed income.

So with our funds though, our equity funds, ICAP, (NYSEARCA:SCAP), and (NYSEARCA:AMZA) in large cap, small cap and pipeline fund, we do more active approaches that you do on your own, but take a lot of work and you have to manage the taxes.

Mostly we run right rather covered calls. And we cycle leverage depending on how attractive the market is. And, we do have some fixed income mixed in, which improves the dividend yield.

It's really the active portions applied to the stock picking. We're always trying to beat the market stock picking, but sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn't.

We've seen that from hedge funds. They think GameStop (GME) is terrible and goes up millions of percent. So stocks are difficult to to predict. There are ones that are higher quality, but sometimes the lower quality ones run.

But writing call options, running modest leverage, really low leverage with some market overlay on that and incorporating a little bit of fixing and mostly, preferred stocks, which we think is a great asset class.

RS: Anything to say about tech specific ETFs given that we just focused a lot on the tech sector? Anything to say there?

JH: Well, we do think that tech's a great sector to be in. This is a market that's similar to the nineties, if anybody remembers that, which was a ridiculously good time to make money. So we're bullish on tech and likely to launch a tech fund that does do individual call writing.

So we're positive on tech, and I think it is a great sector to write short term calls on as well because, of course, you have very high volatilities.

RS: A section of ETF investing that we focused on and, again, I don't know if you have any thoughts to share about this, but Bitcoin ETFs.

Usually, people come on here and say just trust the brand names in that part of the world. Any thoughts to share there?

JH: We're not big long term fans of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), but we recognize with the current president in power that it's probably a very good bet because he's promoting Bitcoin.

And so we do own a little bit of in our hedge fund. We would not own it. Since it has no cash flow, it has no earnings multiple. So it's important. Tesla is 150, but Bitcoin is zero because it has no earnings.

But just to answer your question directly, in our hedge fund, which we are long right now, we own (IBIT). And the reason for that is it's the most liquid and so it has the best calls.

I think it's a good strategy to write covered calls on Bitcoin because it is pretty volatile. If you lose a little bit, there's probably gonna be an opportunity to buy it back. I would pick the ETF that has the most liquidity in the option market.

RS: And something that you touched on in your July outlook was the bond market. How would you expand on your thoughts on the bond market?

JH: One thing that's slightly esoteric but critical is I briefly mentioned that we're positive on tariffs, but there's a reason. And nobody talks about this.

It's critical to distinguish between political talking points and actual economic analysis. We're pretty moderate, and also we belong to the greed is good party. So we try to be pretty objective.

If we really look at the budget situation, the budget deficits even by the CBO, which doesn't include tariffs, projects 1,700,000,000,000. Percent's high. We're projecting 1,400,000,000,000, which is only 4.5% of GDP, which is critical because usually GDP grows about 5%.

So it means we have a sustainable amount of debt roughly equal to GDP. It's not much higher as reported by some budget hawks and just political talking heads. So the budget situation is better than expected, but what's more important is that the Fed is ultra tight.

They've shrank the money supply 9% year over year, which hasn't happened since the great depression. So it's dangerous. It's being offset by tech spending, but the housing sector is weakening dramatically. I'm in California. It's even weakening here in the Bay Area despite the tech boom.

That means that the Fed's gonna have to cut rates. And if you're worried about rates because of the budget deficit, I would say don't be because it's just not that critical.

It's pretty static in this 4% to six percent range, has been since Bill Clinton was president. What drives interest rates is the Federal Reserve. It's not the current Fed funds rate, but it's a terminal rate.

It's way too high right now. The market's projecting about three forty on the terminal rate, should be closer to three. The President's advocating for one, which would cause double digit inflation, but equilibrium rates around three.

That implies the tenure should be three and a quarter to four. So we're bullish on rates. We have been all year. It's looked like a bad call times.

It's looking like a better call now. And we think in September, we'll get the rate cu, that we need and then the foreshadowing of probably at least one more this year. So we think it's appropriate to be bullish on rates.

Focus though on monetary policy, not just in the U. S, but globally and focus less, even though we're bullish on the budget deficit, that's not our rationale, focus less on the budget deficit. The bond market is global.

It's okay to ignore the rest of the world when it comes to stocks. We have all the leading stocks, the MAG-eight, what we call the MAG-eight. But bonds are fungible. So a British guilt is the same as the US treasury.

Don't ignore the global market either. The rest of the world's cutting rates. The Fed will eventually cut rates hopefully by September, and long rates will come down.

RS: Few follow-up questions, if I may. Let's start with in terms of the international versus US exposure. How are you thinking about these days? Is there a certain allotment when you when you're thinking about and strategizing portfolio wise vis a vis international and US?

JH: Clearly, it was an unusual time where it was way better to be in Europe. But keep in mind that they have a competent central bank, and so they did have cut their rates to arguably the neutral rate.

So it was appropriate to be long Europe. Also, Europe is just super cheap. But we think that trade's mostly over, and it pays to be in The US market once the Fed resumes Fed rate cuts.

And we there's just a very simple reason. The bonds are fungible, but nobody has the Mag 8. Nobody has the emerging companies like the Palantirs (PLTR), even if it's overvalued, Palantir and all the other emerging AI companies.

And we have the most free economy with the lowest tax rates, highest savings rates, private saving rates at least. So we're bullish on the US. That's been the right call over the last twenty years, and we think it'll be the right call over the next twenty years.

RS: And then given your exposure to real estate with (NYSEARCA:PFFR), the REIT ETF, what's your take on real estate these days vis a vis interest rates and also just in general given the the state of the economy and the state of the consumer?

JH: Well, we correctly thought that people had overstated the death of offices. And what the issue was there is that investors weren't distinguished between between buildings and REITs.

So REITs are publicly traded companies with very low leverage. The investment banks a long time ago said, well, you can't take this public if it's highly levered because it's just gonna go bankrupt in downturns.

Really low leverage and typically very high quality, assets. They're constantly recycling and building new ones or buying new ones and selling off the old ones.

They're not just like walking around in Downtown Chicago and picking the, you know, the worst office building there. So office has done way better than people thought, at least the REITs, not every building, obviously.

Been a lot of bankruptcies on buildings. So we're bullish on the asset class. We own it in some of our other funds too, SCAP and ICAP, we own REITs, just the equities, not the preferreds.

And those won't work until rates start dropping. They're working today. So they're gonna be a great place to be, we believe, when we do actually get fed rate cuts.

RS: What's your sense on the US dollar (DXY) these days? And if you'd care to add any other currencies to that, happy to hear.

JH: The US dollar has been appropriately weak because we do need to cut rates. Has been weakening. It's important though to keep in mind the dollar became way overvalued when it became obvious that Trump was gonna be president.

So everybody said, well, it's off 10%. It went from 108 to 98, but they ignore the fact that over the last twenty years, it's basically been right around 100 or just below that.

So kind of a normal exchange rate historically. But I would say that on balance, I wouldn't be concerned about US exceptionalism. It's just that if we're cutting rates that tends to weaken our currency relative to other currencies.

Since we were a laggard in cutting, that should put some pressure on the dollar, but it's fine. And like I said, it's more normalized now than it is, like, terribly down as a lot of people are reporting on.

And, again, that's a little bit political because everybody wants to say, oh, well, President Trump ruined The US and we're never gonna be competitive again.

And look what happened to dollar. But everybody ignores the fact that dollar rallied extremely hard when inappropriately, in our opinion, when it was in betting markets, at least obviously was gonna get the presidency.

So we're more neutral on the dollar, but don't think it's a big issue.

Although it is a big positive for earnings because the dollar depreciated 6% year over year. So it's a tailwind for big international companies, and we've already seen that where we've had strong earnings.

RS: And anything to share about the gold and metals markets?

JH: The gold market has really turned into a momentum market, so we'd be cautious about gold.

In other words, normally trades with interest rates and exchange rates, actually exchange rates finally started helping gold, but it was high even when the dollar was super strong.

So it seemed a bit disconnected from fundamentals. Seems like most of the demand's coming from Asia, which is very hard for, at least for us to predict.

So we're neutral on gold, obviously been working really well. And the rest of the metals complex, a lot of those metals are being moved around by tariff, discussions. So we're we're not in any of those commodities right now.

RS: And anything else to expand on in terms of what you discussed on your market commentary or in general that you feel like would really behoove investors to be aware of or to have in their minds?

JH: Well, I think the most important thing is that inflation doesn't happen spontaneously.

It's caused by 90 most of almost all the time by excessive monetary growth, money supply growth, which is what happened during the pandemic. It grew 60, nominal GDP 38 and inflation 22.

So Milton Friedman's quantity theory worked perfectly. Most people ignore that, absolutely critical shrinking now. That's why we're bullish on rates. And I just mentioned since you brought up commodities, we're neutral on oil.

We stayed neutral even when there was a war in the Middle East because there was no production interruption. But oil is the other factor in inflation.

It's not that critical now. In fact, it's detracting from inflation. But during the 70s, it went up an unimaginable 1200%, which is really unimaginable. It's not 12, it's not 120, it's 1,200. So more than 10 times.

So it's equivalent of oil going to $800 a barrel. So that's what caused a lot of the inflation during the seventies. And that's what caused stagflation. And so we're not going to get stagflation if oil prices are down year over year. It's just not possible, basically.

We are neutral in oil. We still do like MLPs and pipelines in our AMZA fund because they're very leveraged in natural gas and we have the cheapest natural gas in the world.

We're exporting it. And it's also required for electricity generation, which is obviously expanding due to AI.

So it's a big beneficiary of AI and exports is very environmentally friendly. Definitely will help the environment dramatically if it expands, which it will, and displaces coal.

RS: That oil conversation, much of that is dependent on the fact that the amount of oil that we're importing is completely changed. Would you agree with that?

JH: Absolutely. We're slight next net exporters of energy. So there is one big change relative to two or three years ago. Two or three years ago, we had energy companies, really more four or five, that were growth companies.

If oil prices are running up, they would gun up their production, you know, invest more than even their free cash flow, issue equity. Well, that has a tendency to destabilize the oil market.

They would then overproduce and that would irritate OPEC. They would actually increase production. That's what happened during the pandemic and crashed the price to penalize our producers.

Now our producers are, and this also happened with MLPs, they're much more value oriented and they buy back shares just like the pipelines slash MLPs do.

And then retain a lot of free cash flow, increase dividends, pay special dividends. And so when prices drop a little bit, they're gonna produce less. There's been rigs pull being pulled out. So that tends to stabilize the oil prices.

So since those companies made the transition, you'll notice the volatility of oil prices went way down. And that's why we've been good predictors. We usually have ranges. So right now, we're 70 to 90, and, I'm sorry, now that we've lowered it from, 60 or 70s to midpoint, 60 to 80. We lowered that when it became obvious that OPEC was going to increase the production.

It's important to think it's pretty range bound. So even if there's some minor disruption in the Middle East or looks like there's waning demand, it's going to still be stuck in this range because the US producers will cut back on production.

OPEC might or not right now, but cut back on production. So more of a range is the right way to think about oil, not it's going to one fifty or it's going to 20.

RS: As we wind down the conversation, let's say heading into the next six to twelve months, what's something investors should keep in the front or back of their minds?

JH: Well, I would just reiterate what I said. I would say three things, focus on monetary policy, monetary policy, and monetary policy.

That's the key driver of inflation and the economy. I wrote my master's thesis at Wharton thirty five years ago on that, and it was quite significant then.

But now it's even more significant because the Fed has gyrated the money supply all over the place, destabilize the market, but it creates a lot of upside if they can normalize monetary if they do normalize monetary policy, which they almost certainly will.

It's a huge tailwind. That means they're injecting capital into the system versus subtracting it out like they're doing now.

Should be a big tailwind for stocks so we could get above our normal double digit returns, plus we have AI. So we're quite bullish not just about this year, but also next year, we're likely to have a pretty bullish target.

And it's important to note finally, I'd say, owning high quality stocks that trade at reasonable multiples is not a risky proposition in the long run because the companies are retaining earnings, reinvesting them at attractive rates, which produces earnings growth.

If you just hold onto high quality stocks over long periods of time, you're going to average roughly 10 that's earnings growth, that's the retention rate times investment. If you hold a high quality stocks for ten years and I'm right about that 10, you get 160 return over ten years because of compounding.

So it's important to be fully invested, not to think of the market as gambling. You can think of owning super high, multiple stocks as gambling like Tesla, Palantir or Bitcoin.

But if you own these up the rest of the market, trades at reasonable multiples, you're not really gambling or investing and you're going to do well in the long run.

So you can be less focused on the short term and more focused on just staying invested, not panicking when things seem bad, and then you will do long well in the long run.

RS: Given your long term expertise and and and focus on the monetary policy angle. And given how much that's become a part of investing conversations, anything that you've learned in the past, let's say, year that you feel like has taught you something outside of the academic?

Or or do you feel like the world is about to learn something that it hasn't yet learned? What's your take there?

JH: It wasn't necessarily in the last year, but maybe in the last five years. But this notion that's complicated, so if you get it, you're ahead of 99% of other investors, not just average people. And you may always be ahead of them.

What most people don't appreciate is for the Fed to peg rates, they have to either inject capital or subtract capital from the banking system. So almost everyone ignores that.

That's critical. It's a critical driver of stock prices. So we made a great market call in March 2020 because the Fed announced they're gonna buy 1,400,000,000,000 of securities every year that increased the money supply by that amount.

And so that was just the huge, obvious, massively bullish thing.

But investors tended to ignore it. They started to feel it when the Fed started buying those securities. But everybody wants to ignore monetary policy and how much the Fed is injecting or subtracting.

Right now, they're subtracting, so there's a lot of dry powder to add. And then finally, we had got asked by a reporter. I'm not sure we ever got quoted, but, the president's advocating 1% fed funds rate.

But same thing for the Fed to get that low, we estimate they'd have to increase the money supply by about 1,500,000,000,000 per year, which would be a 25% growth rate in the minus point. Well, we're gonna have inflation whether it's ten, fifteen, or 20.

We're gonna have huge inflation. It's important. If you have that concept in your mind, the Fed doesn't just have a dial in the New York Fed that says 1%, and they turn it to that number and it happens.

They're injecting all this capital. It would be bullish in the short run because it would bid up stock and bond prices, but then we'd have a crash or a crack at least when inflation went double digits and the Fed had to tighten again.

So erratic monetary policy bad. Getting back to 3% and staying there would be wonderful. And hopefully, particularly if we get a new Fed Chairman, that's where we'll end up.

Because you really shouldn't be so volatile as this Powell Fed has been, moving the money supply, being very tight in 2018, expanding in '19, over intervening for too long, and then shrinking too fast and now being too recalcitrant to cut rates.

It's just better to grow the money supply by five, have modest inflation. Hopefully, you don't have things like the pandemic and great financial crisis, and we should have quite a long expansion without a big cycle.

RS: Jay, I really appreciate this free flowing conversation and how helpful and informative you've been.

For those interested, I mentioned we have your market commentary on Seeking Alpha that's under Infrastructure Capital Advisors. Where else can investors, listeners find out more about you?

JH: infracapfunds.com. And we do have a lot of macro research. If you care about the macro, we have the global monetary base. We have our own CPI that adjusts for market rates versus delaying it two years like the BLS.

And then we have information about all of our funds and all of our market commentaries there as well. Although getting it on Seeking Alpha is a easy way to do that in addition.