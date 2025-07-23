Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ahmed Moghal - Executive VP & CFO

Chase Mulvehill - Vice President of Investor Relations

Lorenzo Simonelli - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

J. David Anderson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Saurabh Pant - BofA Securities, Research Division

Scott Andrew Gruber - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Chase Mulvehill, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Chase Mulvehill

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Baker Hughes Second quarter earnings conference call. Here with me are our Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli; and our CFO, Ahmed Moghal.

The earnings release we issued yesterday evening can be found on our website at bakerhughes.com.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Lorenzo.

Lorenzo Simonelli

Thank you, Chase. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. First, I'd like to provide a quick outline for today's call. I will begin by discussing our strong second quarter results and recently announced transactions. I