Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Quartaro - Vice President of Investor Relations

Judith Marks - Chair, President & CEO

Cristina Mendez - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

C. Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Robert Wertheimer - Melius Research LLC

Julian Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Christopher Snyder - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Joseph O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Otis' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being carried live on the Internet and recorded for replay. Presentation materials are available for download from Otis' website at www.otis.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Rob Quartaro, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Robert Quartaro

Thank you, Tina. Welcome to Otis' second quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Judy Marks, Chair, CEO and President; and A - Cristina Mendez, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Please note, except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations, excluding restructuring and significant nonrecurring items. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in the appendix of the webcast.

We also remind listeners that the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Otis' SEC filings, including our Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, provide details on important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Now I'll turn it over to Judy.

Judith Marks

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, afternoon and evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We hope everyone listening is safe and well.