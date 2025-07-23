Uber's Lucid Deal Exemplifies Its Promising Ride-Share Growth Prospects

  • Uber's determination to emerge as the ride-share/robo-taxi platform market leader has been exemplified by the growing partnerships with Waymo, Lucid, and Volkswagen, amongst others.
  • For now, the company remains more than well capitalized to embark on the ambitious autonomous investments, thanks to the richer Free Cash Flow generations and stable balance sheet health.
  • Uber's key differentiator will be the well-diversified mobility offerings across ride-share, grocery/ food deliveries, freight/ logistics, instant commerce, and advertising, amongst others.
  • Combined with the compelling valuations and the bullish uptrend support line since early 2023, we believe that its upward momentum remains durable in the long term.
  • We shall further discuss our Buy Zones in detail.

UBER Remains Attractively Valued Despite The Recent Rally - Further Upsides Possible

We previously covered Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in March 2025, discussing how its sideways trading since mid-2024 had already helped moderate part of the massive gains

