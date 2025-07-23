At today’s prices, Basic-FIT (OTCPK:BSFFF) - hereinafter referred to as BFIT - represents a highly compelling risk/reward, trading at a trough multiple of 5.3x our above-consensus 2026 EBITDA estimate. At 10x our 2027E EBITDA of €529 million, Basic-Fit is worth €65/share, more
The Tide Is Shifting For Basic-Fit To Increased Profitability & A Higher Multiple
Summary
- Investor sentiment toward Basic-Fit is poised for a major positive shift, which should lead to a period of increased profitability, upside to consensus forecasts, and a higher multiple.
- Our primary research suggests a high likelihood of a French government regulation change to allow gyms to operate 24/7, which will reduce temporary costs, drive increased memberships and club profitability.
- We believe Basic-Fit is entering a beat & raise phase relative to its financial performance, and FY26 consensus is too low by 15%-20%.
- Trading at only ~5.3x our FY26 EBITDA estimate, we believe BSFFF is worth €65, more than 2.5x its current level and a >100% IRR over the next 18 months.
