The world population is growing, and will reach 10 billion by 2050. This means feeding everyone is a challenge, and that the agribusiness role in the world will turn out to be more important than ever before.
MOO: A Fertile Investment
Summary
- MOO is a long-term buy, positioned to benefit from global population growth, rising food demand, and innovation across agribusiness subsectors.
- The ETF offers superior diversification, liquidity, and dividend yield compared to its main peer, VEGI, despite a slightly higher expense ratio.
- Key holdings like Deere, Corteva, Zoetis, and Nutrien are set to capitalize on increased farm incomes, tech adoption, and evolving dietary trends.
- While risks like commodity volatility and weather persist, MOO’s global, diversified exposure makes it a compelling, risk-adjusted investment in agribusiness.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.