EQT Corporation (EQT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 23, 2025 2:56 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT) StockEQT
SA Transcripts
154.24K Followers

Q2: 2025-07-22 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.05
 | Revenue of $2.56B (168.52% Y/Y) beats by $809.40M

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cameron Horwitz - Managing Director of Investor Relations & Strategy
Toby Rice - President, CEO & Director
Jeremy Knop - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas George Blyth Leggate - Wolfe Research, LLC
Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Kaleinoheaokealaula Akamine - BofA Securities, Research Division
Joshua Silverstein - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Wei Jiang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Phillip Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Roger Read - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Jacob Roberts - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division
John Annis - Texas Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome everyone to EQT Q2 2025 Quarterly Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Cameron Horwitz, Managing Director, Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.

Cameron Horwitz

Good morning, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2025 earnings results conference call. With me today are Toby Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Knop, Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Toby and Jeremy will present their prepared remarks with a question-and-answer session to follow. An updated investor presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations portion of our website, and we will reference certain slides during today's discussion. A replay of today's call will be available on our website beginning this evening.

I'd like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events could materially differ from these forward-looking statements because of factors described in

Recommended For You

About EQT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EQT

Trending Analysis

Trending News