Procore: 3 Things To Watch In Q2 Earnings

Mountainside Research
493 Followers

Summary

  • Procore is headlined by strong fundamentals, robust cash flow, and a reasonable valuation versus peers like Autodesk.
  • Key Q2 watch items are management's plans to re-accelerate revenue growth, progress on margin expansion, and updates on the ongoing CEO search.
  • Procore's non-GAAP margin expansion and consistent revenue outperformance suggest operational leverage, though GAAP profitability remains a milestone to watch.
  • Macro risks, especially interest rates, remain, but Procore's durable revenue and large market opportunity support a bullish long-term outlook.

Adopting technology to ramp up the development on a new site

PeopleImages

Investment Thesis

My last coverage of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) came just over three months ago:

As part of this prior analysis, I detailed the company’s strong growth

This article was written by

Mountainside Research
493 Followers
Follow for analysis of software and technology companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCOR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCOR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCOR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News