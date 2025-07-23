Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Adolfo Castro Rivas - CEO, Director of Finance and Chief Financial & Strategic Planning Officer
Conference Call Participants
Abraham Fuentes Salinas - Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division
Alan Macias - BofA Securities, Research Division
Andres Aguirre - Unidentified Company
Ernst Anton Mortenkotter - GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, S.A. de C.V. Casa de Bolsa, Research Division
Federico Galassi - Unidentified Company
TRG Management LP - Unidentified Company
Fernanda Recchia - Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division
Guilherme G. Mendes - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Jens Spiess - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Pablo Monsivais Mendoza - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Pablo Ricalde Martinez - Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., Research Division
Stephen Trent - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ASUR's Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. My name is Christine, and I'll be your operator. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
Now I'd like to turn this call over to Mr. Adolfo Castro, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Adolfo Castro Rivas
Thank you, Christine, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin discussing our results, let me remind you that certain statements made during the call today may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on current management expectations and beliefs and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including factors that may be beyond our company's control. Additional details about our second quarter 2025 results can be found in our press release, which was issued yesterday after market close and is available on our website in the Investor Relations section.
Following my presentation, I
- Read more current ASR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts