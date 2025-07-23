Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares plunged on July 22, after the company reported Q2 earnings results which included a major charge on some legacy programs. While this company has had some challenges and concerns, it remains a major player in the global
Lockheed Martin: The Post-Earnings Plunge Is A Golden (Dome) Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Lockheed Martin's post-earnings plunge is an overreaction, as one-time charges masked strong underlying results and robust long-term demand for defense remains intact.
- The stock's current price near $400 offers a compelling entry point, with historical support and an attractive valuation at 15x forward earnings and a nearly 3% yield.
- Major growth catalysts include the potential Golden Dome project and increased European/NATO defense spending, positioning Lockheed Martin for significant contract wins.
- With a $166 billion backlog, stable cash flows, and a 22-year dividend growth streak, Lockheed Martin is a resilient, long-term buy despite sector risks.
