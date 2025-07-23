Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is an SaaS company offering a cloud platform to connect customers’ financial reporting, sustainability management, and governance, risk, compliance (GRC) solutions. In recent quarters, the company has experienced robust growth in large contract customers. I think the current stock
Workiva Q2 Preview: Cautious End-Market Environment - Initiating At Strong Buy
Summary
- Workiva Inc. is experiencing robust growth in large enterprise contracts and maintains high net retention, supporting a Strong Buy rating and $107 fair value target.
- The company is still early in international expansion, offering significant growth potential as it increases its presence in Europe and Asia Pacific.
- Despite near-term headwinds from cautious IT spending and service revenue transition, I view these as temporary and expect 17% revenue growth.
- WK stock's valuation is attractive at 22x FY26 FCFF for a double-digit growth SaaS firm, though risks include high stock-based compensation and debt refinancing needs.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.