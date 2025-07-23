UnitedHealth Back To 2020 Levels: Why I'm Buying Into Q2 Earnings

  • I recommend adding UnitedHealth Group on the pullback before 2Q25 earnings in late July, as I believe negatives are priced in and the stock is overdue for upside.
  • Despite leadership changes and regulatory scrutiny, UNH’s diversified revenue and Optum’s innovation provide a resilient foundation for long-term growth.
  • Valuation is historically low, with a forward P/E of 13.3x versus a five-year average of 20.4x.
  • Sentiment has likely bottomed, and I think patient investors buying now should benefit as sentiment normalizes and the company exceeds low earnings expectations.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on UNH and why I see more upside ahead.

Optum headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA

JHVEPhoto

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) stock continues to plummet, and I am once again advising investors to add on the pullback. I last covered the stock in late May, initiating a buy on weakness, and, sure enough, the stock has declined by

I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

