Back in mid-March, I boldly called the bottom in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) as I saw bullish reversal potential and undervaluation. Well, the stock continued to decline into May, but at least after a recent rebound, losses
PepsiCo: Tariff Headwinds Become Apparent (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I am downgrading PepsiCo to a hold as tariff headwinds pressure North America sales and increase costs, impacting margins and profitability.
- Q2 revenue growth showed improvement, but EPS and cash flow declined, highlighting underlying business challenges despite a solid dividend track record.
- Guidance for 2025 suggests only modest revenue growth and flat EPS, with profitability concerns outweighing the appeal of increased capital returns.
- Valuation now appears fair, not undervalued, as tariff impacts and uncertain outlook justify a more cautious stance on the stock.
