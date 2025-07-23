Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. De C.V. (KOF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerardo Cruz Celaya - CFO and Director of Administration & Finance

Ian Marcel Craig García - CEO & MD

Jorge Alejandro Collazo Pereda - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Álvaro García - Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division

Antonio Hernandez Velez Leija - Actinver Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Research Division

Fernando Olvera Espinosa de los Monteros - BofA Securities, Research Division

Henrique Morello - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Rahi Parikh - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Renata Fonseca Cabral Sturani - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Thiago A. Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. My name is Sophia, and I'll be your moderator for today's event. Please note that this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Jorge Collazo, Investor Relations Director at Coca-Cola FEMSA. Jorge, please go ahead.

Jorge Alejandro Collazo Pereda

Good morning to you all, and welcome to this webinar to review our second quarter 2025 results. As you have noticed, we migrated our earnings conference call and webcast to a Zoom-based platform to enhance audio quality and ease of connection for all participants.

As usual, after prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A, to do so please signal for questions using the raise hand feature in your Zoom tool bar. Joining me this morning are Ian Craig, our Chief Executive Officer; and Gerardo Cruz, our Chief Financial Officer. Before I hand the call over to Ian, let me remind all participants that this conference call may include forward-looking statements and