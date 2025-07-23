Infosys Limited (INFY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jayesh Sanghrajka - Chief Financial Officer

Salil Satish Parekh - MD, CEO & Director

Sandeep Mahindroo - VP, Financial Controller & Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Abhishek Kumar - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division

Abhishek Pathak - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division

Ankur Rudra - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Apurva Prasad - Unidentified Company

Ashwin Mehta - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division

Bryan C. Bergin - TD Cowen, Research Division

Keith Frances Bachman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Kumar Rakesh - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Rishi Jhunjhunwala - IIFL Research

Sandeep Shah - Equirus Securities Private Limited, Research Division

Surendra Goyal - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Vibhor Singhal - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division

Yu Wai Lee - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Infosys Limited Q1 FY '26 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Mahindroo. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Mahindroo.

Sandeep Mahindroo

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Infosys earnings call for the first quarter of FY '26. Joining us on this call is CEO and MD, Mr. Salil Parekh; CFO, Mr. Jayesh Sanghrajka, and other members of the leadership team. We'll start the call with some remarks on the performance of the company, subsequent to which we'll open up the call for questions. Please note that anything we say that refers to our outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement, which must be read in conjunction with the risks that the company faces. A complete statement and explanation of these risks is available in our filings with the SEC, which can be found on www.sec.gov. I'd now like to pass on