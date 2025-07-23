Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Raul Revuelta Musalem - Chief Executive Officer

Saul Villarreal Garcia - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Abraham Fuentes Salinas - Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division

Alan Macias - BofA Securities, Research Division

Fernanda Recchia - Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division

Guilherme G. Mendes - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Jens Spiess - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jorge Vargas Cuadra - Unidentified Company

Pablo Monsivais Mendoza - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Pablo Ricalde Martinez - Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., Research Division

Stephen Trent - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Maria Barona - i-advize Corporate Communications Inc.

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to GAP's conference call. [Operator Instructions]

Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to GAP's Investor Relations team. Please go ahead.

Maria Barona

Thank you, and welcome to GAP's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Prior to introducing GAP's management team, I would like to take a few moments to read the forward-looking statements as described in the financial disclosing statements.

Please be advised that the information shared today may include forward-looking statements. These may not account for future economic circumstances, industry conditions, the company's future performance or financial results. As such, any information discussed is based on several assumptions and factors that could change causing actual results to materially differ from the current expectations. For a complete note on forward-looking statements, please refer to the quarterly report.

Thank you so much for your attention. I'd like to present our speakers today. Mr. Raul Revuelta, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Saul Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer. At this time, I will turn the call over to Mr. Revuelta for his opening remarks. Please begin.