Pluxee N.V. (OTCPK:PLXNF) recently reported the creation of Pluxee Connect, a cloud-based platform with a lot of client data that is later used for behavioral analysis. If the company uses the new data to enhance its
Pluxee: Large Amount Of Data, Market Growth, And Very Undervalued
Summary
- Pluxee's launch of Pluxee Connect and data-driven platforms positions the company for enhanced client offerings, supporting ongoing free cash flow and revenue growth.
- Aggressive M&A, strategic exits from unprofitable markets, and focus on high-growth regions strengthen Pluxee's business model and future profitability.
- Strong net income, rising cash flow, and recent stock buybacks signal undervaluation, making shares attractive at just 3.59x FWD EBITDA.
- Despite regulatory and market-entry risks, I view Pluxee as a buy, expecting significant upside as investors recognize its financial and strategic progress.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLXNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.