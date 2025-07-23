HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:HOCFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Santamaria Cases - Chairman of the Executive Board

Michael Pinkney - Head of Corporate Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Alvaro Lenze Julia - Alantra Equities Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division

Filipe Martins Leite - Banco BPI, S.A., Research Division

Graham Hunt - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Luis Prieto - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Nicolas J. Mora - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Operator

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mike Pinkney. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Pinkney

Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks very much for joining this HOCHTIEF first half '25 results call. I'm Mike Pinkney, Head of Capital Markets Strategy, and I'm here with our CEO, Juan Santamaria, and our CFO, Christa Andresky, as well as the Head of IR, Tobias Loskamp, and other colleagues from the senior management team of HOCHTIEF.

We're looking forward to your questions. But to start off with, as is traditional, our CEO will run us through the details of another strong set of HOCHTIEF numbers and provide you with an update on the group strategy. Juan, all yours.

Juan Santamaria Cases

Thank you, Mike and the team, and welcome to everyone joining us for the results call. HOCHTIEF has delivered an excellent performance during the first 6 months of 2025 with significant growth in revenues, profits and orders as well as a solid cash flow result.

In addition to achieving a strong financial performance during the period, we have made further important progress on