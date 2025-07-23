Tesla's Q2: A Freefall In Operating Cash, A Meltdown In Margins

Eugenio Catone
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Q2 2025 saw double-digit declines in revenue, deliveries, and free cash flow, with even the energy segment now deteriorating.
  • Profitability is collapsing, with operating margin dropping to 4.1% and free cash flow falling 89% year-over-year, despite ongoing heavy CapEx.
  • Without regulatory credits starting Q4 2025 and with intensifying competition, especially in China and Europe, profitability faces further pressure.
  • I see no justification for TSLA stock's valuation; its AI and robotics promises remain unproven, so I plan to add long-term put options on further irrational price strength.

apple core reflection

steveo73/iStock via Getty Images

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q2 2025 results have just been released, and like the previous ones, they present the following characteristics:

  • Double-digit decline in revenues.
  • Double-digit drop in deliveries.
  • Free cash flow and operating income collapse.

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone
4.52K Followers
Hi there, welcome to my profile. My name is Eugenio Catone, I live in Italy and I am 27 years old.In 2023 I graduated in Business Administration and I completed CFA level 1 in 2024. I am currently a Popular Investor on the investing platform eToro, you can see there my public portfolio. My interest in financial markets started about 5 years ago when I accidentally came across a video about trading. That was the spark that introduced me to a new world, but over time I realized that it was not my path: too many charts, lines, and not very concrete concepts for a pragmatic person like me. I needed something different and that I found in fundamental analysis. It is a totally different approach and one that evaluates the actual results achieved by a company rather than the candlesticks made by its price per share. That was the turning point for me and I have not stopped learning ever since. I mainly invest in stocks and ETFs; I prefer US companies but I often analyze European or Chinese companies as well. Being young, my investments typically have a very long-term view; I often take a contrarian view.Seeking Alpha is a way for me to express my opinion and meet new people. My articles are intended as pure entertainment and I hope you will find them interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News