Tesla's Q2: A Freefall In Operating Cash, A Meltdown In Margins
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s Q2 2025 saw double-digit declines in revenue, deliveries, and free cash flow, with even the energy segment now deteriorating.
- Profitability is collapsing, with operating margin dropping to 4.1% and free cash flow falling 89% year-over-year, despite ongoing heavy CapEx.
- Without regulatory credits starting Q4 2025 and with intensifying competition, especially in China and Europe, profitability faces further pressure.
- I see no justification for TSLA stock's valuation; its AI and robotics promises remain unproven, so I plan to add long-term put options on further irrational price strength.
