Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Prosperity Bancshares Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being broadcast live on our website and will be available for replay for the next few weeks.

I'm Charlotte Rasche, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Prosperity Bancshares. And here with me today is David Zalman, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; H.E. Tim Timanus Junior, Chairman; Asylbek Osmonov, Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Safady, Vice Chairman; Kevin Hanigan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Randy Hester, Chief Lending Officer; Mays Davenport, Director of Corporate Strategy; and Bob Dowdell, Executive Vice President.

David Zalman will lead off with a review of the highlights for the recent quarter. He will be followed by Asylbek Osmonov, who will review some of our recent financial statistics; and Tim Timanus, who will discuss our lending activities, including asset quality. Finally, we will