Moncler S.p.A. (MONRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCPK:MONRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call July 23, 2025 ET

Company Participants

Elena Mariani - Director of Strategic Planning & Investor Relations

Gino Fisanotti - Chief Brand Officer

Luciano Santel - Executive Director and Chief Corporate & Supply Officer

Roberto Eggs - Chief Business Strategy & Global Market Officer and Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Luca Giuseppe Solca - Sanfrd C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Oriana Cardani - Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research

Anne-Laure Bismuth - HSBC Global Investment Research

Paola Carboni - Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division

Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Susy Tibaldi - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Chiara Battistini - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Thomas Vincent Chauvet - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Chris Gao - CLSA Limited, Research Division

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

James Robert Grzinic - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Louise Susan Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good evening. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Moncler Group First Half 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Elena Mariani, Group Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, madam.

Elena Mariani

Good evening, everybody, and thank you for joining our call today on Moncler Group's first half 2025 financial results. As usual, let me introduce you to the speakers of today's call. Besides myself, you have Luciano Santel, Chief Corporate and Supply Officer; Roberto Eggs, Chief Business Strategy and Global Market Officer; and Gino Fisanotti, Moncler's Chief Brand Officer.

Before starting, I need to remind you that this presentation may contain certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. Any forward-looking statements are based on group's current expectations and