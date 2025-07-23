Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dale Francescon - Executive Chairman

John Scott Dixon - Chief Financial Officer

Robert J. Francescon - CEO, President & Director

Tyler J. Langton - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Alan S. Ratner - Zelman & Associates LLC

Alex Barrón - Housing Research Center, LLC

Alex Rygiel - Unidentified Company

Andrew Azzi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Kenneth Robinson Zener - Seaport Research Partners

Rohit Seth - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Century Communities, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Langton. Please go ahead.

Tyler J. Langton

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for Century Communities's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2025. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Certain of these risks and uncertainties can be found under the heading Risk Factors in the company's latest 10-K, as supplemented by our latest 10-Q and other SEC filings. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements. Additionally, certain non- GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this concall.

The company's presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Hosting the call today