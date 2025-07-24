Super Micro Computer Q4 Preview: Time To March Forward (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Upgrading SMCI to a buy as negative sentiment and regulatory risks appear priced in, with management resolving past issues.
- Expecting a solid Q4 earnings beat, driven by rebounding sales, strong AI/HPC demand, and resumed China GPU shipments.
- Key focus is on margin recovery, inventory reduction, and management commentary on tariffs and AI policy tailwinds.
- DCF model shows SMCI trading at a discount to fair value.
