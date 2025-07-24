Shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about 13% of their value. GTY's ongoing reliance on capital market access to finance its growth ambitions has weighed on shares with the recent underperformance likely
Getty Realty: Q2 Should Allay Market Fears
Summary
- Getty Realty offers highly predictable cash flows and a 6.9% yield, making it attractive for dividend-focused investors despite recent share underperformance.
- The company’s growth is challenged by reliance on equity financing, which dilutes returns, but its investment pipeline remains robust and diversified.
- Strong occupancy (99.7%) and long lease terms (10 years) limit credit risk, with minimal near-term lease maturities and resilient rent collections.
- Even if deal flow slows, rent escalators and current yield support a projected 8.7-10% total return; I maintain my 'buy' rating on GTY stock for long-term outperformance.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.