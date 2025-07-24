Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Anat Ashkenazi - Senior VP & CFO

James Friedland - Corporate Participant

Philipp Schindler - Senior Vice President & Chief Business Officer of Google

Sundar Pichai - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Douglas Till Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Justin Post - BofA Securities, Research Division

Kenneth James Gawrelski - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Mark Elliott Shmulik - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Mark Stephen F. Mahaney - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Michael Brian Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

Ross Adam Sandler - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Welcome, everyone. Thank you for standing by for the Alphabet Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jim Friedland, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

James Friedland

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Alphabet's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Sundar Pichai, Philipp Schindler, and Anat Ashkenazi.

Now I'll quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today regarding our business, operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q, including the risk factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release, which is distributed and available