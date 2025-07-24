Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has had immense volatility this week, rocketing around 60% higher (at intraday peak) on Tuesday before crashing back down on Wednesday. After settling, KSS traded around a price of $12, up roughly 15% from its Monday price range.
Kohl's: Not The Meme-Stock You're Looking For, As Real Estate Value Argument Falls Short
Summary
- Kohl's recent stock surge was driven by a short squeeze and meme-stock activity, not by improved fundamentals or guidance. However, internet forums speculate regarding the real estate liquidation value.
- Despite deep value arguments, I believe Kohl's real estate assets are likely around or below their carrying value. I estimate the overall property value to be around $5B.
- Operational challenges persist, with declining sales, weak leadership, and compressing margins, raising concerns about long-term viability.
- I maintain a neutral rating on KSS; its market cap reflects asset value, but restructuring risk and operational decline limit upside potential.
