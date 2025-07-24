América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniela Lecuona - Head of Investor Relations

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad - MD, CEO & Director

Carlos Jose Garcia Moreno Elizondo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Gustavo Farias - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Phani Kumar Kanumuri - HSBC Global Investment Research

Walter Piecyk - LightShed Partners, LLC

Vitor Tomita - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Lucca Brendim - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Good morning. My name is Nadia, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the América Móvil, Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. Now I will the call over to Ms. Daniela Lecuona, Head of Investor Relations.

Daniela Lecuona

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter financial and operating results. We have on the line Mr. Daniel Hajj, CEO; Mr. Carlos García Moreno, CFO; and also Mr. Oscar von Hauske, COO.

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad

Thank you, Daniela. Welcome, everyone. Carlos is going to make a summary of the second quarter results.

Carlos Jose Garcia Moreno Elizondo

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning, everyone. Well, the second quarter was characterized by significant uncertainty associated with the tariffs the U.S. government seeks to impose on merchandise imports. While this uncertainty did not have much of an impact on interest rate volatility during the period, the 10-year Treasury notes ended the first quarter at 4.21% and the second quarter at 4.23%, it did weigh on the value of the U.S. dollar, which during the period fell against most currencies in our region of operation, 7% versus the Mexican peso, 5% versus the real, 2.9% versus the Colombian peso, 2.1% versus the Chilean peso and 8.2% versus the euro.