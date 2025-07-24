Quantum Computing: Stay Far From The Quantum Realm, Strong Sell

Doodad Capital
164 Followers

Summary

  • Quantum Computing is overvalued, unprofitable, and has minimal revenue, making it a highly speculative investment.
  • Frequent shareholder dilution and ongoing legal disputes raise serious concerns.
  • While QUBT has a healthy cash position for near-term operations, its valuation multiples are astronomical compared to sector peers, driven by speculation.
  • We rate QUBT a strong sell and advise avoiding the stock until it demonstrates significant revenue growth, major partnerships, and better shareholder consideration.
Physics quantum and quantum entanglement, 3d rendering.

Jian Fan

Introduction

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) is a quantum computing firm that operates in 2 major product categories: Quantum Machines and Foundry. They develop photonic hardware and software that helps with accelerating telecom and datacom processes. The firm operates in the US and

This article was written by

Doodad Capital
164 Followers
I am a young individual investor specializing in finding and analyzing deep value and growth opportunities. I focus primarily on event or news driven research with a large emphasis on fundamental analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a registered investment, tax, or legal advisor or broker and therefore cannot promise or guarantee any financial returns from my opinions on this page or site. The content of this article is based on my own personal thoughts and research, and you should do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions. This article may be structured as such, but it is not financial or investment advice. While I do make my best effort to ensure that all information in my articles is accurate and up-to-date, occasionally unintended errors or misprints may occur. Remember that all investments in the market face the risk of going to $0. The writer of this article has no business or personal relationship with any company mentioned in the above article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QUBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QUBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QUBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News