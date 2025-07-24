ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Darren Yip - Head of Investor Relations
William McDermott - Chairman & CEO
Gina Mastantuono - President & CFO
Amit Zavery - President, Chief Product Officer & COO
Conference Call Participants
Aleksandr Zukin - Wolfe Research, LLC
Mark Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Kasthuri Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Karl Keirstead - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
James Wood - TD Cowen, Research Division
Michael Cikos - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Bradley Sills - BofA Securities, Research Division
Peter Weed - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Kathleen, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ServiceNow Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Darren Yip, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Market Insights. Please go ahead.
Darren Yip
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining ServiceNow's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me are Bill McDermott, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Gina Mastantuono, our President and Chief Financial Officer; and Amit Zavery, President, Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
During today's call, we will review our second quarter 2025 results and discuss our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2025. Before we get started, we want to emphasize that the information discussed on this call, including our guidance, is based on information as of today and contains forward-looking
