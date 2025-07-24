Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GBOOY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:GBOOY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomás Lozano - Executive Director of Corp. Dev., Fin. Planning, IR and Sustainability

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel - CEO & Proprietary Board Member

Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza - Chief Financial & Operational Officer

Gerardo Salazar Viezca - Chief Risk Management & Credit Officer

Alejandro Padilla - Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research

Conference Call Participants

Daer Labarta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Ernesto María Gabilondo Márquez - BofA Securities, Research Division

Renato Meloni - Bernstein Autonomous LLP

Brian Flores - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Carlos Gomez-Lopez - HSBC Global Investment Research

Pablo Ordóñez Peniche - GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, S.A. de C.V. Casa de Bolsa, Research Division

Andres Soto - Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division

Edson Murguia - SummaCap

Nicolas Riva - BofA Securities, Research Division

Tomás Lozano

Good morning, everyone. This is Tomas Lozano, Head of Investor Relations, Corporate Development, Financial Planning and ESG. Welcome to Grupo Financiero Banorte Second Quarter Earnings Call for 2025. Our CEO, Marcos Ramirez, will begin today's call by presenting the main results of the quarter and the first half of the year and will provide more details on the steps that Banorte is taking to strengthen even further our anti-money laundering capabilities. And lastly, he will also comment on our guidance for the year.

Then Rafael Arana, our COO, will go over the financial highlights of the group, providing details on the margin evolution and sensitivity, asset quality, expenses and our capital allocation for the year. Please note that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. On Page 2 of our conference