Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GBOOY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:GBOOY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Tomás Lozano - Executive Director of Corp. Dev., Fin. Planning, IR and Sustainability
José Marcos Ramírez Miguel - CEO & Proprietary Board Member
Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza - Chief Financial & Operational Officer
Gerardo Salazar Viezca - Chief Risk Management & Credit Officer
Alejandro Padilla - Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research
Conference Call Participants
Daer Labarta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Ernesto María Gabilondo Márquez - BofA Securities, Research Division
Renato Meloni - Bernstein Autonomous LLP
Brian Flores - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Carlos Gomez-Lopez - HSBC Global Investment Research
Pablo Ordóñez Peniche - GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, S.A. de C.V. Casa de Bolsa, Research Division
Andres Soto - Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division
Edson Murguia - SummaCap
Nicolas Riva - BofA Securities, Research Division
Tomás Lozano
Good morning, everyone. This is Tomas Lozano, Head of Investor Relations, Corporate Development, Financial Planning and ESG. Welcome to Grupo Financiero Banorte Second Quarter Earnings Call for 2025. Our CEO, Marcos Ramirez, will begin today's call by presenting the main results of the quarter and the first half of the year and will provide more details on the steps that Banorte is taking to strengthen even further our anti-money laundering capabilities. And lastly, he will also comment on our guidance for the year.
Then Rafael Arana, our COO, will go over the financial highlights of the group, providing details on the margin evolution and sensitivity, asset quality, expenses and our capital allocation for the year. Please note that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. On Page 2 of our conference
