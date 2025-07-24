Having been born out the former international assets of "Russian Google" Yandex and led by the previous' founder and longtime year CEO Arkady Volozh, we believe Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) can turn out to
Nebius Group: Europe's Great AI Hope
Summary
- Nebius's vertically integrated and custom-built AI cloud infrastructure, and deep Nvidia partnership, give it an edge over legacy hyperscalers retrofitting their general use infrastructure to AI.
- Led by Arkady Volozh, Nebius boasts a world-class management team with high insider alignment and a proven track record from Yandex.
- Rapid revenue growth and improving EBITDA margins position Nebius for profitability by Q4 2025, with potential for upward revisions as a key upside catalyst.
- Targeting a ~2% market share in the AI cloud infrastructure market by 2030, we believe Nebius has a strong growth runway and could provide strong returns for aggressive investors.
