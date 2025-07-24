South Korea Grew Stronger Than Expected, With Even Quicker Growth Expected In Second Half

  • South Korea’s real GDP rebounded 0.6% in the second quarter, after shrinking in the January-March period, led by consumption and exports.
  • Consumption is expected to take the lead as main growth driver in the second half thanks to supportive macro policies.
  • Yet, the timing of a Bank of Korea rate cut depends on housing prices and a trade deal.

By Min Joo Kang

2Q25 GDP growth was stronger than what monthly activity data suggested

South Korea’s second quarter GDP rose 0.6% quarter on quarter (vs. -0.2% in 1Q25, 0.5% market consensus), thanks to a stronger-than-expected recovery in private spending and

