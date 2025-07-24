Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Q2 2025 Pre Recorded Earnings Call Transcript

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Q2 2025 Pre Recorded Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jesse K. Bray - Chairman & CEO

Kenneth A. Posner - Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning & Investor Relations

Kurt G. Johnson - Executive VP & CFO

Michael S. Weinbach - President

Kenneth A. Posner

Good morning. My name is Ken Posner and I'm SVP of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations at Mr. Cooper Group. With me today are Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO; Mike Weinbach, President; and Kurt Johnson, Executive Vice President and CFO.

This morning, we'll be reviewing the company's financial performance for second quarter 2025, and you can find the slides accompanying our remarks on our Investor Relations webpage at investors.mrcoopergroup.com.

As a reminder, we may refer to non-GAAP measures, which are reconciled to GAAP results in the appendix to the slide deck and press release. Also, we may make forward-looking statements, which you should understand could be affected by risk factors that we've identified in our 10-K and other SEC filings. We are not undertaking any commitment to update these statements if conditions change.

Finally, due to the pending combination with Rocket, we will not be taking questions on today's call.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jay.

Jesse K. Bray

Good morning, everyone. I'm going to start on Slide 3 with a review of second quarter highlights, then I'll turn it over to Mike to take you through a more detailed discussion of operating results and Kurt will wrap up with the financials.

In summary, this was a very solid quarter, marked by consistent recurring and predictable performance. Operating ROTCE was 17.2%, up from 16.8% last quarter, and squarely within our guidance range of 16% to 20%. As you know, we paused our stock repurchase program due to the pending merger with