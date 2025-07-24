I provide a cost-behavioral estimate that suggests a break-even point of approximately $32 million for SES AI Corporation (SES). My methodology is crude, but you can easily adjust my measures, using my very basic format or framework as
SES AI: Profitability Could Be Achieved In 2026 - Strong Buy
Summary
- SES AI's asset-light business model supports high gross margins and scalability, with a breakeven point estimated at $32 million in annual revenue.
- I project SES will achieve profitability in 2026, assuming revenue doubles to $50 million without significant increases in fixed costs.
- My cost-behavioral analysis, though simple, suggests losses will narrow in 2025, with profitability likely as operational leverage improves.
- Given the lower risk profile and strong margin potential, I recommend a strong buy, expecting EPS to turn positive in 2026.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.