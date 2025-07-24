Altimmune: Potential Tough Road Ahead Amid Fierce Competition (Rating Downgrade)

Biotech Beast
8.62K Followers

Summary

  • Altimmune's IMPACT Phase 2b trial of pemvidutide in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis demonstrates pemvidutide's favorable tolerability, with fewer discontinuations due to adverse events than placebo.
  • Pemvidutide significantly outperformed placebo in the IMPACT trial in MASH resolution, but data on the fibrosis improvement endpoint weren't statistically significant.
  • ALT still has another chance to impress with the 48-week data from IMPACT, and studies in alcohol use disorder and alcohol-associated liver disease are underway.

Descisions ahead road sign in warning yellow with blue background, - Illustration

sanfel

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is developing Pemvidutide for obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), among other indications. Pemvidutide has demonstrated the ability to reduce weight in obese or overweight individuals while sparing muscle mass, and reduce liver

This article was written by

Biotech Beast
8.62K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News