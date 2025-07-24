IBM Q2 Recap: Outperforming Hyperscalers Still Likely (Upgrade)

Uttam Dey
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • IBM delivered strong Q2 results, beating on earnings and revenue, with standout growth in Infrastructure, and solid performance in Consulting and Software.
  • Despite a minor Software revenue miss, IBM's AI-driven growth runway and robust margin expansion reinforce my confidence in its long-term outlook.
  • The recent pullback after a strong YTD rally offers a compelling buying opportunity, with my upwardly revised price target set at $302 per share.
  • I am upgrading IBM to a buy, expecting continued outperformance versus hyperscalers, with upside potential, as management may raise guidance next quarter.

Tortoise defeating four rabbits in a race

StanOd

Investment Thesis

In the Q2 earnings results published yesterday, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) reported a better-than-expected beat on earnings and revenue.

IBM’s Software business unit, which houses the all-important Red Hat platform driving the future of its growth

This article was written by

Uttam Dey
3.39K Followers
Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM
--
IBM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News