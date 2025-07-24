Compass Group: Bids Big On Vermaat

Pedro Goulart
608 Followers

Summary

  • Compass Group's strong organic revenue growth and Vermaat acquisition drove recent outperformance, but shares now trade at a premium to peers.
  • Vermaat brings high margins and growth, but the acquisition's 20x EBIT price will increase leverage, delaying share buybacks until FY 2027.
  • Despite raising my price target to the low-$30s, current valuation offers minimal upside versus Wall Street consensus and a modest 1.7% yield.
  • I maintain a 'hold' rating. A price correction to the high-$20s would present a more attractive entry point with 25% potential upside.

Bússola 3D com Pessoas de Negócios dos Desenhos Animados com Binóculos

porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

In my last post, I honestly thought Compass Group (OTCPK:CMPGY) (OTCPK:CMPGF) shares were due for a breather.

I mean, they were already up 150% over the past five years.

After leading the pack in global

This article was written by

Pedro Goulart
608 Followers
Stock analyst, writer (praxeology & Mengerian Theory), accountant, and founder of Goulart Restaurant Stocks—serving up fresh, flavorful investment insights. I also cover casinos and gaming, food companies, consumer discretionary stocks, and IPOs, with a keen eye for hidden gems in micro and small caps.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMPGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMPGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMPGF
--
CMPGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News