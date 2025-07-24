Silver: The Convergence Point Between 3 Structural And Accelerating Trends

Summary

  • As indicated by the Silver Institute and supported by the amount of silver in the LBMA's vaults, the silver market entered into a structural supply deficit in 2021.
  • With endless fiscal deficits and surging interest expenses, the perceived safety of the U.S. Treasury market is now in question.
  • It is precisely in such an environment that the monetary aspect of silver could gain renewed attention.
  • When it comes to industrial demand, almost 600 GW of photovoltaic capacity was installed throughout the world in 2024. This number is expected to reach 1 TW by 2030.
  • The true wild card for the silver market is the future success and adoption of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. This is where additional demand could be measured in hundreds of millions of ounces.

Silver is the most electrically conductive element on Earth, so it should come as no surprise that it is about to play an increasingly important role amidst widespread electrification.

