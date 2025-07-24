Just four months after initially covering Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), the stock has already risen by over 20%. Like Hilton (HGV), I think it was a good decision to test my buy call and get
Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Gains Are Not On Vacation
Summary
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide's fundamentals remain strong with sustained demand, efficient cost management, and stable margins, supporting continued profitability despite macroeconomic headwinds.
- Valuation remains attractive: VAC trades below historical averages, and updated DCF and multiples analysis show upside potential, justifying a continued buy rating.
- Technicals are bullish, with price momentum and moving averages signaling strength, but overbought conditions suggest possible short-term retracements.
- I reiterate my buy rating on VAC, citing its market leadership, resilient business model, and liquidity, while advising caution due to recent overbuying.
