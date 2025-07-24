Like many people, I've lost a lot of faith in Boeing. At times, I've been in the "if it's Boeing, I'm not going crowd." Far too often, it's felt like Boeing (NYSE:BA) had lost
The Trade War Has Been A Boon For Boeing
Summary
- Despite Boeing's recent missteps and damaged reputation, I believe incoming orders from trade war dynamics and duopoly status provide strong investment tailwinds.
- BA is central to U.S. reindustrialization and defense efforts, with major international aircraft orders and new military contracts supporting future growth.
- Profitability remains a concern, but I expect the company to recover margins over time and grow into its current valuation, making short-term overvaluation less worrisome.
- While risks from competition and further missteps exist, I rate Boeing a Buy, as trade war-driven demand and defense spending are powerful near-term catalysts.
